CLIP: Connecting text and images

CLIP (Contrastive Language–Image Pre-training) builds on a large body of work on zero-shot transfer, natural language supervision, and multimodal learning. The idea of zero-data learning dates back over a decade[^reference-8] but until recently was mostly studied in computer vision as a way of generalizing to unseen object categories.[^reference-9][^reference-10] A critical insight was to leverage natural language as a flexible prediction space to enable generalization and transfer. In 2013, Richer Socher and co-authors at Stanford[^reference-11] developed a proof of concept by training a model on CIFAR-10 to make predictions in a word vector embedding space and showed this model could predict two unseen classes. The same year DeVISE[^reference-12] scaled this approach and demonstrated that it was possible to fine-tune an ImageNet model so that it could generalize to correctly predicting objects outside the original 1000 training set.

Most inspirational for CLIP is the work of Ang Li and his co-authors at FAIR[^reference-13] who in 2016 demonstrated using natural language supervision to enable zero-shot transfer to several existing computer vision classification datasets, such as the canonical ImageNet dataset. They achieved this by fine-tuning an ImageNet CNN to predict a much wider set of visual concepts (visual n-grams) from the text of titles, descriptions, and tags of 30 million Flickr photos and were able to reach 11.5% accuracy on ImageNet zero-shot.

Finally, CLIP is part of a group of papers revisiting learning visual representations from natural language supervision in the past year. This line of work uses more modern architectures like the Transformer[^reference-32] and includes VirTex,[^reference-33] which explored autoregressive language modeling, ICMLM,[^reference-34] which investigated masked language modeling, and ConVIRT,[^reference-35] which studied the same contrastive objective we use for CLIP but in the field of medical imaging.

