Skip to main content

DALL·E: Introducing outpainting

Extend creativity and tell a bigger story with DALL·E images of any size.

August Kamp × DALL·E, outpainted from Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer

Illustration: August Kamp × DALL·E, outpainted from Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer

August 31, 2022

Authors

ProductAnnouncements

Today we’re introducing Outpainting, a new feature which helps users extend their creativity by continuing an image beyond its original borders—adding visual elements in the same style, or taking a story in new directions—simply by using a natural language description.

Original: Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer
Outpainting: August Kamp × DALL·E

DALL·E’s Edit feature already enables changes within a generated or uploaded image, a capability known as Inpainting. Now, with Outpainting, users can extend the original image, creating large-scale images in any aspect ratio. Outpainting takes into account the image’s existing visual elements—including shadows, reflections, and textures—to maintain the context of the original image.

More than one million people are using DALL·E, the AI system that generates original images and artwork from a natural language description, as a creative tool today. Artists have already created remarkable images with the new Outpainting feature, and helped us better understand its capabilities in the process.

  • Tyna Eloundou × DALL·E, original outpainting

    Tyna Eloundou × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • OpenAI × DALL·E, original outpainting

    OpenAI × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • David Schnurr × DALL·E, original outpainting

    David Schnurr × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • Sonia Levesque × DALL·E, original outpainting

    Sonia Levesque × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • Danielle Baskin × DALL·E, original outpainting

    Danielle Baskin × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • Danielle Baskin × DALL·E, original outpainting

    Danielle Baskin × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • Chad Nelson × DALL·E, original outpainting

    Chad Nelson × DALL·E, original outpainting

  • Emma Catnip × DALL·E, original outpainting

    Emma Catnip × DALL·E, original outpainting

null Navigation

Outpainting is now available to all DALL·E users on desktop. To discover new realms of creativity, visit labs.openai.com or join the waitlist.

Authors

Acknowledgments

Featured artists

August Kamp
Sonia Levesque
Danielle Baskin
Chad Nelson
Emma Catnip

Research

Product

Safety

Company

OpenAI © 2015 – 2023Terms & policiesPrivacy policy

Social