DALL·E 2: Extending creativity

James and his wife Kristin Orrigo created the Big Dreams Virtual Tour which focuses on creating special memories and a positive distraction for pediatric cancer patients around the world. The Orrigos have worked in top children’s hospitals around the country and now virtually meet up with families, bringing children’s ideas to life through personalized cartoons, music videos, and mobility friendly video games. Orrigo says children and teens light up when they see their DALL·E-generated creations, and they are ready to be the star of a story brought to life from their imaginations.

Most recently, Orrigo and his team have been working with a young cancer survivor named Gianna to create a music video featuring herself as Wonder Woman fighting her enemy: the cancer cells.

"We didn’t know what an osteosarcoma villain would look like so we turned to DALL·E as our creative outlet. DALL·E gave us a huge amount of inspiration,” Orrigo said. “Unfortunately, Gianna knows this battle all too well. But we are celebrating her victory by bringing her cartoon music video to real life to spread awareness about pediatric cancer and to give Gianna an unforgettable memory.”

