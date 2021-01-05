DALL·E: Creating images from text

DALL·E is a simple decoder-only transformer that receives both the text and the image as a single stream of 1280 tokens—256 for the text and 1024 for the image—and models all of them autoregressively. The attention mask at each of its 64 self-attention layers allows each image token to attend to all text tokens. DALL·E uses the standard causal mask for the text tokens, and sparse attention for the image tokens with either a row, column, or convolutional attention pattern, depending on the layer. We provide more details about the architecture and training procedure in our paper.

Text-to-image synthesis has been an active area of research since the pioneering work of Reed et. al,[^reference-1] whose approach uses a GAN conditioned on text embeddings. The embeddings are produced by an encoder pretrained using a contrastive loss, not unlike CLIP. StackGAN[^reference-3] and StackGAN++[^reference-4] use multi-scale GANs to scale up the image resolution and improve visual fidelity. AttnGAN[^reference-5] incorporates attention between the text and image features, and proposes a contrastive text-image feature matching loss as an auxiliary objective. This is interesting to compare to our reranking with CLIP, which is done offline. Other work[^reference-2][^reference-6][^reference-7] incorporates additional sources of supervision during training to improve image quality. Finally, work by Nguyen et. al[^reference-8] and Cho et. al[^reference-9] explores sampling-based strategies for image generation that leverage pretrained multimodal discriminative models.

Similar to the rejection sampling used in VQVAE-2, we use CLIP to rerank the top 32 of 512 samples for each caption in all of the interactive visuals. This procedure can also be seen as a kind of language-guided search[^reference-16], and can have a dramatic impact on sample quality.

