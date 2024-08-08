Preventing harmful generations

We’ve limited the ability for DALL·E 2 to generate violent, hate, or adult images. By removing the most explicit content from the training data, we minimized DALL·E 2’s exposure to these concepts. We also used advanced techniques to prevent photorealistic generations of real individuals’ faces, including those of public figures.

Curbing misuse

Our content policy does not allow users to generate violent, adult, or political content, among other categories. We won’t generate images if our filters identify text prompts and image uploads that may violate our policies. We also have automated and human monitoring systems to guard against misuse.

Phased deployment based on learning

Learning from real-world use is an important part of developing and deploying AI responsibly. We began by previewing DALL·E 2 to a limited number of trusted users. As we learned more about the technology’s capabilities and limitations, and gained confidence in our safety systems, we slowly added more users and made DALL·E available in beta in July 2022.

