Our commitments
Ownership: You own and control your data
- We do not train on your business data, and our models don’t learn from your usage
- You own your inputs and outputs (where allowed by law)
- You control how long your data is retained (ChatGPT Enterprise)
Control: You decide who has access
- Enterprise-level authentication through SAML SSO
- Fine-grained control over access and available features
- Custom models are yours alone to use, they are not shared with anyone else
Security: Comprehensive compliance
- We’ve been audited for SOC 2 compliance
- Data encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+)
- Visit our Trust Portal to understand more about our security measures
