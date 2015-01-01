Security & privacy
Protect your company data
- Customer prompts or data are not used for training models
- Data encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+)
- SOC 2 compliant
“Half of all Zapier employees are now leveraging AI in their work. ChatGPT Enterprise lets us work with sensitive data due to the enhanced security and privacy controls.”Mike Knoop, Co-founder & Head of Zapier AI
Deploy with ease
Scalable deployment tools
- Dedicated admin console and easy bulk member management
- SSO and Domain Verification
- Analytics dashboard to understand usage
“ChatGPT Enterprise allows us to continue to be a pioneer in AI while helping our people and clients benefit from productivity and new growth opportunities associated with AI in a responsible way.”Kevin Ellis, Chair and Senior Partner at PwC UK
Move faster
Fast, uncapped GPT-4
- Unlimited, high-speed access to GPT-4 and Advanced Data Analysis*
- 32k token context windows for 4X longer inputs and memory
- Shareable chat templates for your company to collaborate
4x longer inputs & conversationswith 32k context windows
2x speed gains*with GPT-4 access
80% of Fortune 500 companies already have employees using ChatGPT for work.*
Compare ChatGPT plans
Plus
$20 per person/monthUpgrade now
Everything in Free, and:
- GPT-4*
- Advanced Data Analysis*
- Plugins*
- Early access to beta features
Enterprise
Contact sales
Everything in Plus, and:
- Unlimited high-speed GPT-4*
- Longer inputs with 32k token context
- Unlimited Advanced Data Analysis
- Internally shareable chat templates
- Dedicated admin console
- SSO, domain verification, and analytics
- API credits to build your own solutions
- Enterprise data is not used for training