Security & privacy

Protect your company data

  • Customer prompts or data are not used for training models
  • Data encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+)
  • SOC 2 compliant
Half of all Zapier employees are now leveraging AI in their work. ChatGPT Enterprise lets us work with sensitive data due to the enhanced security and privacy controls.”
Mike Knoop, Co-founder & Head of Zapier AI

Deploy with ease

Scalable deployment tools

  • Dedicated admin console and easy bulk member management
  • SSO and Domain Verification
  • Analytics dashboard to understand usage
ChatGPT Enterprise allows us to continue to be a pioneer in AI while helping our people and clients benefit from productivity and new growth opportunities associated with AI in a responsible way.”
Kevin Ellis, Chair and Senior Partner at PwC UK

Move faster

Fast, uncapped GPT-4

  • Unlimited, high-speed access to GPT-4 and Advanced Data Analysis*
  • 32k token context windows for 4X longer inputs and memory
  • Shareable chat templates for your company to collaborate
4x longer inputs & conversationswith 32k context windows
2x speed gains*with GPT-4 access
*Actual speed varies depending on utilization of our systems
80% of Fortune 500 companies already have employees using ChatGPT for work.*
*Percentage of Fortune 500 companies with registered ChatGPT consumer accounts, as determined by analyzing accounts associated with corporate email domains.

Compare ChatGPT plans

Free

$0 per person/month 

  • GPT-3.5
  • Regular model updates

Plus

$20 per person/month 

Everything in Free, and:
  • GPT-4*
  • Advanced Data Analysis*
  • Plugins*
  • Early access to beta features
*Usage capped at 50 messages every three hours

Enterprise

 

Everything in Plus, and:
  • Unlimited high-speed GPT-4*
  • Longer inputs with 32k token context
  • Unlimited Advanced Data Analysis
  • Internally shareable chat templates
  • Dedicated admin console
  • SSO, domain verification, and analytics
  • API credits to build your own solutions
  • Enterprise data is not used for training
*Actual speed varies depending on utilization of our systems