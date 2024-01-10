Introducing the GPT Store

Building your own GPT is simple and doesn't require any coding skills.

If you’d like to share a GPT in the store, you’ll need to:

Save your GPT for Everyone (Anyone with a link will not be shown in the store). Verify your Builder Profile (Settings → Builder profile → Enable your name or a verified website).

Please review our latest usage policies and GPT brand guidelines to ensure your GPT is compliant. To help ensure GPTs adhere to our policies, we've established a new review system in addition to the existing safety measures we've built into our products. The review process includes both human and automated review. Users are also able to report GPTs.

