API data privacy

Our models are trained in two stages: We train our models to learn patterns from data, and then we use reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to produce outputs that are safer and more aligned. Before releasing any system, we conduct thorough testing and establish comprehensive safety mitigations.

When an inference request is made to our models via the API, the input data is passed to the model. The model then processes the request and generates a prediction.

Inputs and outputs to our API (directly via API call or via Playground) for model inference do not become part of our models.

Specifically: