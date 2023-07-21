API data privacy

OpenAI offers its models two different ways:
- (a) First party consumer applications like the ChatGPT app
- (b) A robust API platform for developers and businesses that includes our most powerful models (GPT-4, GPT-3.5 Turbo, embeddings, fine-tuning, etc.), enabling organizations everywhere to incorporate OpenAI models directly into their products, applications, and services
This page describes our data privacy policies for (b)—our developer API platform and future business service offerings—not for the consumer applications described in (a), which includes Plugins that are designed to connect the ChatGPT web app to third-party applications.
Our commitment
At OpenAI, protecting customer and user data is fundamental to our service offering and mission as a company. Our platform upholds the rigorous data security and privacy standards that organizations expect.
Our commitment:
- We do not train on any user data or metadata submitted through any of our API, unless you as a user explicitly opt in.
- We strive to be transparent about our data handling practices and policies.
- We are dedicated to maintaining robust enterprise-grade security, and to continually improving our security measures.
Model usage and training
Our models are trained in two stages: We train our models to learn patterns from data, and then we use reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to produce outputs that are safer and more aligned. Before releasing any system, we conduct thorough testing and establish comprehensive safety mitigations.
When an inference request is made to our models via the API, the input data is passed to the model. The model then processes the request and generates a prediction.
Inputs and outputs to our API (directly via API call or via Playground) for model inference do not become part of our models.
Specifically:
- We make our models available through our API after they finish training.
- Models deployed to the API are statically versioned: they are not retrained or updated in real-time with API requests.
- Your API inputs and outputs do not become part of the training data unless you explicitly opt in.
Sources of data for training our models may include[^data-sources]:
- Publicly available data.
- Data licensed from third-party providers.
- Data created by human reviewers.
- Data submitted to the OpenAI API before March 1, 2023 (unless organizations opted out).
Our models are not trained on[^model-training]:
- Data submitted through the OpenAI API after Mar 1, 2023 (unless explicitly opted in), including input, output, and file uploads.
Fine-tuning
Fine tuning a model allows you to adapt it to more specific tasks by training it further on a specialized dataset. Our API allows you to fine-tune certain models using prompt–completion pairs uploaded through training files.
- The training file uploaded by your organization is used solely to fine tune a model for your organization’s use. It is not used by OpenAI, or any other organization, to train other models.
- Inputs and outputs for inference by the fine-tuned models are not used to train your or any other models.
- While OpenAI retains ownership of fine-tuned models, only your organization can access the models fine-tuned with your data.
- You can delete your organization’s training file or fine-tuned models at any time via an API call.
Model outputs
The output generated by our models is a prediction built from the understanding it has gained from its training. These outputs are not directly lifted from the training data.
As between OpenAI and its customers, customers retain all rights to their inputs and own all outputs. We don’t restrict customer use of outputs as long as they comply with the OpenAI Usage Policies and the OpenAI Terms of Use.
|API inputs and outputs
|Fine-tuning training data
|Fine-tuned models
|Customer
|Customer
|OpenAI (customer has exclusive access to the model that they trained)
Compliance
We maintain a security program to implement and maintain enterprise-grade security on our products and services.
- SOC 2 Type 2 compliance against the Trust Services Criteria for security
- GDPR
- CCPA and other state privacy laws
- HIPAA (via Business Associate Agreement). We are able to sign Business Associate Agreements in support of customers’ compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Please reach out to our sales team if you have a qualifying use-case.
How can I get a Data Processing Addendum (DPA)?
Complete our DPA form to execute our Data Processing Addendum.
Abuse monitoring
Safe and responsible use of our models
Model safety is a fundamental principle of our training and deployment process. We cautiously release these systems to a gradually expanding audience, taking a measured and controlled approach. Real-world application has shaped nuanced policies that balance risk mitigation with the beneficial use of our technology.
To help identify abuse in model usage, we may run classifiers on API inputs and outputs, and securely retain them for up to 30 days. After this time, API inputs and outputs are permanently deleted (unless otherwise required by law). We do not train our models with this data.
Data access
Authorized OpenAI employees whose roles involve developing, delivering, and protecting our API services, as well as specialized third-party contractors that are subject to confidentiality and security obligations, can access this data solely for potential abuse investigations, if you reach out to us with questions, or to comply with legal obligations.
Zero data retention
We recognize that API customers may handle sensitive information, including customer data, which is subject to data protection regulations. You can request zero data retention (ZDR) for eligible endpoints, and may be asked to meet additional requirements. When ZDR is approved, inputs and outputs will not be stored but may still be run through our safety classifiers.
Some data sent to specific endpoints like
/v1/audio/transcriptions is not retained. For more information visit our Platform Docs page.
Addressing policy violations
If we identify violations of our Usage policies, we may ask the customer to make necessary changes. Repeated or serious violations may result in further action, including suspending or terminating the customer’s account.