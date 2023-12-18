We will develop protocols for added safety and outside accountability. The Preparedness Team will conduct regular safety drills to stress-test against the pressures of our business and our own culture. Some safety issues can emerge rapidly, so we have the ability to mark urgent issues for rapid response. We believe it is instrumental that this work gets feedback from people outside OpenAI and expect to have audits conducted by qualified, independent third-parties. We will continue having others red-team and evaluate our models, and we plan to share updates externally.



We will help reduce other known and unknown safety risks. We will collaborate closely with external parties as well as internal teams like Safety Systems to track real-world misuse. We will also work with Superalignment on tracking emergent misalignment risks. We are also pioneering new research in measuring how risks evolve as models scale, to help forecast risks in advance, similar to our earlier success with scaling laws. Finally, we will run a continuous process to try surfacing any emerging “unknown unknowns.”



This is a summary of the main components of the Preparedness Framework (Beta), and we encourage you to read the complete version. This framework is the initial Beta version that we are adopting, and is intended to be a living document. We expect it to be updated regularly as we learn more and receive additional feedback. We welcome your thoughts at pf@openai.com.

