Scaling Kubernetes to 7,500 nodes

We use Prometheus to collect time-series metrics and Grafana for graphs, dashboards, and alerts. We started with a deployment of kube-prometheus that collects a wide variety of metrics and good dashboards for visualization. Over time we’ve added many of our own dashboards, metrics, and alerts.

As we added more and more nodes, we struggled with the sheer amount of metrics being collected by Prometheus. While kube-prometheus exposes a lot of useful data, some of it we weren’t actually ever looking at, and some was just too granular to collect, store, and query effectively. We use Prometheus rules to “drop” some of these metrics from being ingested.

For a while we struggled with a problem where Prometheus would consume more and more memory until eventually crashing the container in an Out-Of-Memory error (OOM). This seemed to occur even after throwing enormous amounts of memory capacity at the application. What’s worse was, when it did crash, it would take many hours on startup replaying write-ahead-log files before it was usable again.

Eventually we tracked down the source of these OOMs to be an interaction between Grafana and Prometheus, where Grafana would use the /api/v1/series API on Prometheus with a query of {le!=""} (Basically, “give me all the histogram metrics”). The implementation of /api/v1/series was unbounded in both time and space—for a query with a lot of results, this would continue to consume ever-more memory and time. It also continues to grow even after the requester has given up and closed the connection. For us, there was never enough memory, and Prometheus would eventually crash. We patched Prometheus to contain this API within a Context to enforce a timeout, which fixed it entirely.

While Prometheus crashed far less often, in times when we did need to restart it, WAL replay remained an issue. It would often take many hours to replay through all WAL logs before Prometheus was up collecting new metrics and servicing queries. With help from Robust Perception, we found that applying a GOMAXPROCS=24 had a big improvement. Prometheus tries to use all cores when during WAL replay, and for servers with a large number of cores, the contention kills all performance.

We’re exploring new options to increase our monitoring capacity, described in the “Unsolved problems” section below.

