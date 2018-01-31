Requests for Research 2.0

Like our original Requests for Research (which resulted in several papers), we expect these problems to be a fun and meaningful way for new people to enter the field, as well as for practitioners to hone their skills (it’s also a great way to get a job at OpenAI). Many will require inventing new ideas. Please email us with questions or solutions you’d like us to publicize!

(Also, if you don’t have deep learning background but want to learn to solve problems like these, please apply for our Fellowship program!)