We’d like to welcome the latest set of team members to OpenAI (and we’re still hiring!)

Team Update

Illustration: Justin Jay Wang

May 25, 2016

Full-time

  • Marcin AndrychowiczMarcin received 3 gold medals in the IOI, and has been a top participant in programming competitions such as TopCoder and ACM-ICPC. He’s been in deep learning for a year and has already made strong progress on neural memory architectures.
  • Rafał JózefowiczRafał began his career in competitive programming and the finance industry. He’s now been in deep learning for a year and a half, and his results include the state-of-the-art language model.
  • Kate MiltenbergerKate has a versatile background, with experience across operations, office administration, user research, community, and support. She previously helped Academia.edu run smoothly.
  • Ludwig PetterssonLudwig was previously Stripe’s Creative Director, where he built and led the design team.
  • Jonas SchneiderJonas did much of the engineering heavy lifting on OpenAI Gym. A recent college graduate, he was previously an intern at Stripe, where he helped build Stripe CTF3.
  • Jie TangJie was an engineer at Dropbox for almost five years, where he led the team responsible for the core file sync technology running on hundreds of millions of desktops. Prior to that he worked in Pieter Abbeel’s robotics lab at Berkeley, working on autonomous helicopters, RGBD perception, and Starcraft bots.


Interns

  • Prafulla DhariwalPrafulla was a gold medalist in the IMOIPhO, and IAO. He’s currently an undergraduate at MIT, performing research on learning of invariant representations for speech and vision tasks.
  • Paul ChristianoPaul is a PhD student at Berkeley who has written extensively about AI safety. He received best paper and best student paper awards at STOC for research on optimization and online learning.

