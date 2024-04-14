Introducing OpenAI Japan

Editor’s note: Japanese follows English (日本語は英語の後に続きます)
As we grow our operations internationally, we’re expanding into Asia with a new office in Tokyo, Japan. We are committed to collaborating with the Japanese government, local businesses, and research institutions to develop safe AI tools that serve Japan’s unique needs and to unlock new opportunities. We chose Tokyo as our first Asian office for its global leadership in technology, culture of service, and a community that embraces innovation.
To spearhead our efforts in Japan and ensure we are deeply integrated within the local community, we welcome Tadao Nagasaki as our new President of OpenAI Japan. Mr. Nagasaki will lead our commercial and market engagement efforts and help build our local team that will advance Global Affairs, Go-to-Market, Communications, Operations and other functions in serving Japan.
As a first step in our long-term commitment to the region, we’re providing local businesses with early access to a GPT-4 custom model specifically optimized for the Japanese language. This custom model offers improved performance in translating and summarizing Japanese text, is cost effective, and operates up to 3x faster than its predecessor. Speak, a top English learning app in Japan, is seeing 2.8x faster tutor explanations in Japanese when users make a mistake with a 47% reduction in token cost, unlocking higher quality tutor feedback in more places and with higher limits per user. We plan to release the custom model more broadly in the API in the coming months.
Our new local presence also gets us closer to leading businesses like Daikin, Rakuten, and TOYOTA Connected who are using ChatGPT Enterprise to automate complex business processes, assist in data analysis, and optimize internal reporting. ChatGPT also helps accelerate the efforts of local governments, such as Yokosuka City, which is leveraging the technology to improve the efficiency of public services in Japan. Over the past year, the city has gradually provided ChatGPT access to almost all city employees, and 80% have reported increases in productivity. Now Yokosuka City has formed a network with 21 local governments—including the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the City of Kobe—to share best practices of ChatGPT use in government.
As a key global voice on AI policy, the Japanese government chaired the G7 Hiroshima AI Process and worked to implement AI policies that align with its goals for human dignity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainable societies, while helping Japan realize solutions to its rural depopulation and labor shortage. We look forward to contributing to the local ecosystem, while exploring how AI can help with these societal challenges in the region.
Growing our presence across the world allows us to learn from a wide range of diverse perspectives, which is critical to our mission of ensuring AGI benefits all of humanity. If you are interested in joining us, please see our Careers page for all open positions.
OpenAI Japan 始動
東京にアジア初のオフィスを開設するとともに、日本語に最適化されたGPT-4カスタムモデルの提供を開始します。
OpenAI がグローバルに事業を拡大する中、本日、東京に新しいオフィスを設立し、アジアへと展開していきます。アジアでの最初の拠点として技術、サービスの文化、イノベーションを受け入れるコミュニティにおいて、世界をリードする東京を選びました。日本の独自のニーズに応える安全なAIツールの開発を目指し、政府、地元企業、研究機関と協力していくことに尽力していきます。
「日本にオフィスを開設できたことを嬉しく思います。日本は長い歴史を通じ、人々と技術が協力し、大変多くのことを成し遂げています。AIが、人々をより創造的で生産的になるのを助け、まだ想像されていない新しい産業にも広範囲に価値を提供することを加速できると信じています。」- サム・アルトマン、OpenAI CEO
OpenAI の日本における活動をリードし、日本のコミュニティに深く溶け込んで貢献するため、長﨑忠雄がOpenAI Japanの社長に着任しました。長﨑は、セールスと事業開発をリードし、併せて渉外、製品およびサービスに関する計画、コミュニケーション、オペレーションなどを担うチームを構築していきます。
日本への長期的なコミットメントの第一歩として、私たちは日本の企業に日本語に特化して最適化されたGPT-4カスタムモデルの提供を開始しています。このカスタムモデルは、日本語のテキストの翻訳と要約のパフォーマンス、およびコスト効率を向上させ、前モデルと比較して、最大3倍高速に動作します。 この技術を活用した日本で最も利用されている英語学習アプリ「Speak」は、ユーザーが間違えた際のチューター（指導者）の説明が2.8倍速くなりました。トークン数が減り、効率化されたことでそのコストが47％削減されています。より多くの場所でより高品質なフィードバックが可能になりました。
このカスタムモデルは、数か月以内にAPIで広くリリースされる予定です。
日本においてはすでに、ダイキン、楽天、トヨタコネクテッドなどの日本の主要企業に導入され、ChatGPTエンタープライズを利用して複雑なビジネスプロセスの自動化、データ分析の支援、社内報告の最適化を図っています。また、ChatGPTは、横須賀市などの地方自治体に活用され、地域の公共サービスの生産性向上に貢献しています。横須賀市によると、過去1年間、全市職員のほとんどにChatGPTのアクセスを段階的に提供し、80%が生産性の向上を報告されています。現在、横須賀市は東京都や神戸市を含む21の地方自治体とネットワークを形成し、行政におけるChatGPT使用に関するベストプラクティスを共有しています。
AI政策における世界の主要な声として、日本政府はG7広島AIプロセスを主導し、人間の尊厳、多様性と包摂、持続可能な社会という目標に合致するAI政策の実施に取り組んでいます。まずは地方の過疎化と労働力不足への解決策を実現していくことでしょう。OpenAI もこのエコシステムに貢献し、日本の社会的課題に対してAIがどのように役立つかを探求していくことを楽しみにしています。
私たちが成長し、日本を含む世界で存在感を高めることで、私たちは多様な視点から学ぶことができます。それは人類全体にAGIの利益を確実にするという私たちの使命にとって、きわめて重要です。
OpenAI Japanでは、一緒に働く仲間を募集しています。詳細は日本の採用ページで公開していきますのでぜひご覧ください。