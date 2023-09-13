Introducing OpenAI Dublin

The strength of Ireland’s tech and startup ecosystem across Dublin and cities like Cork, Galway, and Limerick has shown impressive growth and advancement. We’re ready to collaborate with the government to support their National AI Strategy, as well as work with industry, startups and researchers to understand priorities and ideas for advancing AI development and deployment. We’ve taken our first steps to provide access to our technology and offer mentorship to Irish youth accelerator Patch, a non-profit that supports exceptional 16-21 year olds by having them build and learn through their own entrepreneurial projects.

“IDA Ireland welcomes the decision by OpenAI to establish a European presence in Dublin. Ireland is a recognized hub for administrative, regulatory, and innovation activities for the world’s leading digital companies. OpenAI’s investment confirms this and endorses Ireland’s focus on building a flourishing AI ecosystem,” said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

In addition to Ireland’s vision for AI, we’ve seen how Ireland’s community works closely across the private sector, academia, government, and startups, and we sought their feedback to ensure we enter as a good partner to the region. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to better understand, serve, and collaborate with our European partners, users, and customers.

“In order for Ireland to benefit from AI, it is essential to ensure that we have a strong, supportive ecosystem in place and we believe that companies such as OpenAI operating in Ireland can help build on our foundation to support emerging AI research and innovation, and ensure our workforce is well prepared,” said Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment.

