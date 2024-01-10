Introducing ChatGPT Team

We launched ChatGPT Enterprise a few months ago and industry leaders like Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier are already using it to redefine how their organizations operate. Today, we’re adding a new self-serve plan: ChatGPT Team.
ChatGPT Team offers access to our advanced models like GPT-4 and DALL·E 3, and tools like Advanced Data Analysis. It additionally includes a dedicated collaborative workspace for your team and admin tools for team management. As with ChatGPT Enterprise, you own and control your business data—we do not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage. More details on our data privacy practices can be found on our privacy page and Trust Portal.
ChatGPT Team includes:
- Access to GPT-4 with 32K context window
- Tools like DALL·E 3, GPT-4 with Vision, Browsing, Advanced Data Analysis—with higher message caps
- No training on your business data or conversations
- Secure workspace for your team
- Create and share custom GPTs with your workspace
- Admin console for workspace and team management
- Early access to new features and improvements
Customize ChatGPT for any type of work
We recently announced GPTs—custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose with instructions, expanded knowledge, and custom capabilities. These can be especially useful for businesses and teams. With GPTs, you can customize ChatGPT to your team’s specific needs and workflows (no code required) and publish them securely to your team’s workspace. GPTs can help with a wide range of tasks, such as assisting in project management, team onboarding, generating code, performing data analysis, securely taking action in your existing systems and tools, or creating collateral to match your brand tone and voice. Today, we announced the GPT Store where you can find useful and popular GPTs from your workspace.
Improve team efficiency and work quality
Integrating AI into everyday organizational workflows can make your team more productive. In a recent study by the Harvard Business School, employees at Boston Consulting Group who were given access to GPT-4 reported completing tasks 25% faster and achieved a 40% higher quality in their work as compared to their peers who did not have access.[^study]
Connor O’Brien, VP of GTM Strategy & Operations at Sourcegraph, shares, "We use ChatGPT in almost every part of our business, from financial modeling for pricing and packaging to internal and external communications to board prep to recruiting and note taking—it’s accelerated everything we do allowing us to execute at a high level."
Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital says, “With ChatGPT Team, we’ve been able to pilot innovative GPTs that enhance our team’s productivity and collaboration. As we integrate GPTs safely and responsibly across internal operations, we know the transformative impact this will have in strengthening the systems that enable our doctors, researchers, students, and administrative staff to provide exceptional care to every patient that walks through our doors.”
ChatGPT Team costs $25/month per user when billed annually, or $30/month per user when billed monthly. You can explore the details or get started now by upgrading in your ChatGPT settings.