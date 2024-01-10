Introducing ChatGPT Team

Integrating AI into everyday organizational workflows can make your team more productive. In a recent study by the Harvard Business School, employees at Boston Consulting Group who were given access to GPT-4 reported completing tasks 25% faster and achieved a 40% higher quality in their work as compared to their peers who did not have access.[^study]

Connor O’Brien, VP of GTM Strategy & Operations at Sourcegraph, shares, "We use ChatGPT in almost every part of our business, from financial modeling for pricing and packaging to internal and external communications to board prep to recruiting and note taking—it’s accelerated everything we do allowing us to execute at a high level."

Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital says, “With ChatGPT Team, we’ve been able to pilot innovative GPTs that enhance our team’s productivity and collaboration. As we integrate GPTs safely and responsibly across internal operations, we know the transformative impact this will have in strengthening the systems that enable our doctors, researchers, students, and administrative staff to provide exceptional care to every patient that walks through our doors.”

ChatGPT Team costs $25/month per user when billed annually, or $30/month per user when billed monthly.


