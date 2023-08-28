Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise

Customization: Securely extend ChatGPT’s knowledge with your company data by connecting the applications you already use





Securely extend ChatGPT’s knowledge with your company data by connecting the applications you already use Availability for all team sizes: a self-serve ChatGPT Business offering for smaller teams





a self-serve ChatGPT Business offering for smaller teams Power tools: Even more powerful versions of Advanced Data Analysis and browsing that are optimized for work





Even more powerful versions of Advanced Data Analysis and browsing that are optimized for work Solutions for your function: more tools for specific roles, such as data analysts, marketers, customer support and more





We look forward to sharing an even more detailed roadmap with prospective customers and continuing to evolve ChatGPT Enterprise based on your feedback.

We’re onboarding as many enterprises as we can over the next few weeks. Learn more on our website and connect with our sales team to get started.