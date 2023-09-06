Join us for OpenAI’s first developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco

Please join us for our first developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023 in San Francisco.

The one-day event will bring hundreds of developers from around the world together with the team at OpenAI to preview new tools and exchange ideas. In-person attendees will also be able to join breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since launching our API in 2020, we’ve continuously updated it to include our most advanced models, making it easier than ever for developers to integrate cutting-edge AI into their projects with a simple API call. Today, over 2 million developers are using GPT-4, GPT-3.5, DALL·E and Whisper for a wide range of use cases—from integrating smart assistants into existing applications to building entirely new applications and services that weren't possible before.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

To learn more, check out devday.openai.com and sign up to receive a notification when registration opens in the coming weeks. For press who are interested in attending in person, please reach out to devdaypress@openai.com.

