Introducing ChatGPT and Whisper APIs

Model: The ChatGPT model family we are releasing today, gpt-3.5-turbo , is the same model used in the ChatGPT product. It is priced at $0.002 per 1k tokens, which is 10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models. It’s also our best model for many non-chat use cases—we’ve seen early testers migrate from text-davinci-003 to gpt-3.5-turbo with only a small amount of adjustment needed to their prompts.



API: Traditionally, GPT models consume unstructured text, which is represented to the model as a sequence of “tokens.” ChatGPT models instead consume a sequence of messages together with metadata. (For the curious: under the hood, the input is still rendered to the model as a sequence of “tokens” for the model to consume; the raw format used by the model is a new format called Chat Markup Language (“ChatML”).)

We’ve created a new endpoint to interact with our ChatGPT models:

