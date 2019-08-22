Testing robustness against unforeseen adversaries

Modern neural networks have achieved high accuracies on a wide range of benchmark tasks. However, they remain susceptible to adversarial examples, small but carefully crafted distortions of inputs created by adversaries to fool the networks. For example, the adversarial example with L ∞ L_\infty L∞​ distortion below differs from the original image by at most 32 in each RGB pixel value; a human can still classify the changed image, but it is confidently misclassified by a standard neural network.

Sample images (black swan) generated by adversarial attacks with different distortion types. Each distortion is optimized to fool the network.

