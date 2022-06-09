Techniques for training large neural networks

Training a neural network is an iterative process. In every iteration, we do a pass forward through a model’s layers to compute an output for each training example in a batch of data. Then another pass proceeds backward through the layers, propagating how much each parameter affects the final output by computing a gradient with respect to each parameter. The average gradient for the batch, the parameters, and some per-parameter optimization state is passed to an optimization algorithm, such as Adam, which computes the next iteration’s parameters (which should have slightly better performance on your data) and new per-parameter optimization state. As the training iterates over batches of data, the model evolves to produce increasingly accurate outputs.

Various parallelism techniques slice this training process across different dimensions, including:

Data parallelism—run different subsets of the batch on different GPUs;

Pipeline parallelism—run different layers of the model on different GPUs;

Tensor parallelism—break up the math for a single operation such as a matrix multiplication to be split across GPUs;

Mixture-of-Experts—process each example by only a fraction of each layer.

(In this post, we’ll assume that you are using GPUs to train your neural networks, but the same ideas apply to those using any other neural network accelerator.)

