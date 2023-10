DALL·E 3 is an artificial intelligence system that takes a text prompt as an input and generates a new image as an output. DALL·E 3 builds on DALL·E 2 by improving caption fidelity and image quality. In this system card, we share the work done to prepare DALL·E 3 for deployment, including our work on external expert red teaming, evaluations of key risks, and mitigations to reduce the risks posed by the model and reduce unwanted behaviors.