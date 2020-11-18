Coordinated vulnerability disclosure policy

When conducting vulnerability research according to this policy, OpenAI will consider your research to be:

Authorized in accordance with the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) (and/or similar state laws), and will not initiate or support legal action against you for accidental, good faith violations of this policy when conducting genuine vulnerability research in accordance with this policy;

Exempt from the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), and we will not bring a claim against you for circumvention of technology controls when conducting genuine vulnerability research in accordance with this policy;

Exempt from restrictions in our Terms and Conditions that would interfere with conducting security research, and we waive those restrictions on a limited basis for work done under this policy; and

Lawful, helpful to the overall security of the Internet, and conducted in good faith.

You are expected, as always, to comply with all applicable laws.

If at any time you have concerns or are uncertain whether your security research is consistent with this policy, please submit an inquiry via disclosure@openai.com before going any further.

The following services and applications are exhaustively in-scope:

Any Internet-facing infrastructure operated by OpenAI. Examples include: openai.com and its subdomains, including the openai.com public website, the beta.openai.com API service website, the api.openai.com API service, and other subdomains of openai.com; openai.org and its subdomains; firewalls, proxies, networking devices, etc.

Any public cloud resource or infrastructure operated by OpenAI. Examples include: cloud storage accounts (e.g., Azure data blobs, AWS S3 buckets); cloud compute servers (e.g., Azure virtual machines, AWS EC2 instances).

The following are non-exhaustively out-of-scope: