The Custom Models program gives selected organizations an opportunity to work with a dedicated group of OpenAI researchers to train custom GPT-4 models to their specific domain. This includes modifying every step of the model training process, from doing additional domain specific pre-training, to running a custom RL post-training process tailored for the specific domain. Organizations will have exclusive access to their custom models. This program is particularly applicable to domains with extremely large proprietary datasets—billions of tokens at minimum.