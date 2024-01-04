So far, 4 of the top 5 questions members ask WHOOP Coach are about self-improvement, with the most popular question being “How can I improve my sleep quality?”. In fact, 40% of all questions WHOOP Coach receives are for recommendations. Everyone comes to WHOOP with a goal in mind—some people want to lose weight, others want to train for an upcoming marathon. With personalized health and fitness guidance, Coach is helping people get to their goals as quickly as possible.

WHOOP founder and CEO, Will Ahmed, has been impressed with what the technology is capable of. “There’s been a lot of hype about the promise of AI,” Ahmed said. “WHOOP Coach, which leverages GPT-4, actually delivers on it. Now, we can offer on-demand, personalized health and fitness coaching within seconds. This is the first of its kind, and it will transform our members’ relationship with their data, as well as their access to information in the health and wellness space.”

