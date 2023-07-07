The shift to the cloud has led to a surge in data collection, but businesses are grappling to extract valuable insights, largely due to the unstructured nature of that data.

Extracting meaningful insights from feedback is a time-consuming and tedious process that typically requires human reasoning. And while many tools exist to summarize large datasets, Viable stands out as one of the first companies that unlocked the power of GPT-3, and now GPT-4, to go beyond simple summarization and conduct in-depth analysis with exceptional accuracy on a large scale.

