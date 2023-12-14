Summer Health provides parents with access to fast, reliable pediatric care at any time of the day (or night), all via text message. However, as any parent or doctor knows, medical care doesn’t end when the visit is over. That’s where medical visit notes come in, documenting what was discussed, what the care plan is, and any necessary follow-ups.

Traditionally, medical visit notes are a common source of frustration for both doctors and parents. Pediatricians need to painstakingly translate their detailed observations from medical shorthand into a complete summary of the visit. Medical care providers spend over 50% of their time on administrative tasks like writing visit notes, taking time away from providing patient care and leading to burnout. Meanwhile, parents often experience delays in receiving visit notes, and these notes typically contain medical jargon and can be hard to understand.

Summer Health believed that generative AI could help radically improve medical visit notes for parents, all while saving time for providers. After a pediatrician writes down their observations during the visit, an LLM could summarize this text into clear, jargon-free notes that could be easily shared.

As Summer Health explored potential partners, OpenAI stood out, because its platform offered leading LLM models along with the ability to provide Business Associate Agreement (BAAs) to fulfill HIPAA compliance. GPT-4's robust capabilities in understanding complex medical language and its adaptability to user requirements made it the ideal choice for this use case.

