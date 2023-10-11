Ironclad’s goal in using AI has always been to help people do more, not to replace them with technology. GoGwilt recalled the initial excitement within his legal engineering team as they saw what OpenAI’s models could do for contracting. “There was the first moment of the team saying, ‘Wow, this is producing work at the level of a first-year associate,’” he said. The engineers quickly moved on to a prototype—and experienced another “wow” moment. “Integrating GPT-4 into our contract editor and just seeing how seamless and powerful it felt made it pretty easy for us to invest further into productizing and getting it to customers,” GoGwilt added.

Ironclad ported AI Assist™ to GPT-4 as soon as it launched in April 2023. Human oversight is baked into the workflow, giving users the ability to accept or reject all automated suggestions, and turn AI functionality off entirely as appropriate. In addition, Ironclad customers can be assured that their data is private; by default, OpenAI will not use data submitted via its API to train or improve its models.

