Sora: First Impressions

Starting his career at DreamWorks Animation, Don Allen III is a multidisciplinary creator, speaker and consultant who collaborates with major tech and entertainment companies on mixed reality, virtual reality and AI applications. “For a long time I've been making augmented reality hybrid creatures that I think would be fun combinations in my head. Now I have a much easier way of prototyping the ideas before I fully build out the 3-D characters to place in spatial computers.” Don cites Sora’s “weirdness” as its greatest strength: “It’s not bound by traditional laws of physics or conventions of thought.” He says that working with Sora shifted his focus from “technical hurdles to pure creativity…unlocking a world of instant visualization and rapid prototyping.” At the same time, Don says “I feel like this allows me to focus more of my time and energy in the right places… and the emotional impact that I would like my characters to have.”

