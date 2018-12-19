OpenAI Fellows Summer 2018: Final projects

Previous role : Theoretical Physics PhD, Postdoc at Harvard, Applied researcher and software engineering in a Quantum Computing startup

Interesting learning : “ OpenAI Fellows allowed me to study in a structured fashion, what amazing insights go into advancing the field and the difficulty of disentangling the factors that led to the improvements. Thanks to my mentor and colleagues, I was able to quickly dive into state-of-the-art architectures of generative models and I was, at times, stunned to see how challenging it can be to even reproduce current research results. Consequently, I started to study easier datasets to build intuition and falsify/verify my expectations. The main learning, I take away from the fellowship, is that due to the complexity of the problems it is important to gain basic understanding about challenges an algorithm or approach faces -- as Feynman put it: ‘what I cannot create, I do not understand’. ”

Final project : Generative models, i.e. models that learn the distribution of real-world datasets and allow the generation of new samples from this distribution, are becoming increasingly more powerful. During my project, I focused specifically on Normalizing Flow models, which approximate the data-distribution using a continuous deformation of a simpler distribution. A more visual analogue of this is a piece of play-dough that gets stretched, squeezed, bent or anything else, except that it cannot be glued to itself or torn apart. As a consequence of this properties, I was able to create and study artificial datasets that are intrinsically hard to approximate with these models. These can be used to benchmark future generations of generative models for their flexibility and expressivity.