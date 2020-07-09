OpenAI Scholars 2020: Final projects

These projects investigated problems such as analyzing how GPT-2 represents grammar, measuring the interpretability of models trained on Coinrun, and predicting epileptic seizures using brain recordings. More information about the next class of Scholars and how to apply will be announced this fall.

The OpenAI Scholars program provides stipends and mentorship to individuals from underrepresented groups to study deep learning and open-source a project.

Our Scholars have demonstrated core technical skills across various expert domains and self-motivation—critical competencies for a self-directed program like this one. They each entered the field of machine learning as relative newcomers, and we hope their progress shows how accessible machine learning is.