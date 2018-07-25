OpenAI Scholars 2018: Meet our Scholars

Sophia is an accomplished ballerina. For more than 15 years, she performed in many European countries, including Russia, Switzerland, and France. After an injury she had to end her dancing career. She transitioned to journalism and worked as a reporter with BusinessWeek (Moscow office) covering tech and finance topics; one of her articles was named “Article of the Year” by the Russian National Award for Journalism. For the last several years, she has worked as a writer with AI startups in Silicon Valley and has completed ML projects. You can learn about her path from ballet to AI in her personal blog.