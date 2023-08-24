OpenAI partners with Scale to provide support for enterprises fine-tuning models

OpenAI and Scale are joining forces to help more companies benefit from fine-tuning our most advanced models.

Companies expect high performance, steerability, and customization when it comes to deploying AI in production. We recently launched fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 Turbo, and will bring fine-tuning to GPT-4 this fall. With fine-tuning, companies can now securely customize our most advanced models on proprietary data, making our most powerful models even more useful. As always, data sent in and out of the fine-tuning API is owned by the customer and is not used by OpenAI, or any other organization, to train other models.

We’re working with Scale as a preferred partner to extend the benefits of our fine-tuning capability given their experience helping enterprises securely and effectively leverage data for AI. Building robust enterprise-grade functionality requires rigorous data enrichment and model evaluation. Scale customers can now fine-tune OpenAI models just as they would through OpenAI, while also benefiting from Scale’s enterprise AI expertise and Data Engine.

Scale has already demonstrated value for customers by fine-tuning GPT-3.5 for Brex. Check out more details here.

