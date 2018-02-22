OpenAI hackathon

Come to OpenAI’s office in San Francisco’s Mission District for talks and a hackathon on Saturday, March 3rd. (RSVPs are now closed. We have limited space and will curate the invite list—we’ll send email confirmations within the next few days.) Schedule of the day:

8:30a: Doors open, coffee and pastries served.

9-11a: Talks by Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Josh Achiam, and Alec Radford.

11a-7p: Hackathon! Lunch will be provided. Come with a project you’d like to hack on, figure one out with a group of others you meet here, or just hang out and eat the food. If you’re looking for inspiration, maybe try out one of our Requests for Research—but all projects, not just machine learning ones, are welcome!

Please see our Code of Conduct and hackathon terms. There are no judges, prizes, or contests—just the space and time for you to work on a project!