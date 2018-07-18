We’ve removed the most significant restrictions on OpenAI Five’s gameplay—namely, wards, Roshan, and mirror match of fixed heroes, and will soon benchmark our progress by playing 99.95th-percentile Dota players. The OpenAI Five Benchmark match will be held 12:30pm Pacific Time on August 5th in San Francisco. The human team will include Blitz, Cap, Fogged, and Merlini, some of whom are former professionals. The games will be streamed on our Twitch channel and casted by popular casters Purge and ODPixel.

Last year our preliminary Dota system defeated the world’s top professionals at the 1v1 version of Dota; last month OpenAI Five started defeating amateur teams at the full game of Dota (with some restrictions). This event will show whether we have any hope of reaching the level of top professionals by The International at the end of August.

We’ll kick off the OpenAI Five Benchmark with some warmup games against audience members; please let us know on the invite request form if you’d like to volunteer.