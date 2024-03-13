Global news partnerships: Le Monde and Prisa Media

Over the coming months, ChatGPT users will be able to interact with relevant news content from these publishers through select summaries with attribution and enhanced links to the original articles, giving users the ability to access additional information or related articles from their news sites.

Echoing this sentiment, Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Monde, stated, "At the moment we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of Le Monde, this partnership with OpenAI allows us to expand our reach and uphold our commitment to providing accurate, verified, balanced news stories at scale. Collaborating with OpenAI ensures that our authoritative content can be accessed and appreciated by a broader, more diverse audience.

Every shift in the media landscape has presented Le Monde with new opportunities. From the transition to digital platforms to embracing the era of free media, Le Monde has consistently seized these moments to underscore its commitment to independence, expertise, and journalistic integrity.

Since 2010, Le Monde has emerged as a digital media trailblazer, adapting its organizational structure and operational methods while steadfastly adhering to its core principles. By 2024, Le Monde has established itself as France's leading news outlet, boasting more than 600,000 subscribers, 2.2M unique users a day and generating over 632 million page views per month.

Our partnership with OpenAI is a strategic move to ensure the dissemination of reliable information to AI users, safeguarding our journalistic integrity and revenue streams in the process.”

Carlos Nuñez, Chairman and CEO of Prisa Media added, “Joining forces with OpenAI opens new avenues for us to engage with our audience. Leveraging ChatGPT's capabilities allows us to present our in-depth, quality journalism in novel ways, reaching individuals who seek credible and independent content. This is a definite step towards the future of news, where technology and human expertise merge to enrich the reader's experience.

This is a new chapter in Prisa Media’s digital journey, where we are continuously improving our position as the largest Hispanic mediahouse, operating the leading media brands in our core markets: Spain, Latam and USA. We have developed a reach of more than 7 million daily unique users with over 1,650 million page views per month and a clear focus on developing content in digital formats beyond text, both in audio, where we provide 90 million total listening hours and 51 million audio downloads per month, and in video, with more than 141 million monthly video views.”

Our partnerships with Le Monde and Prisa Media, as well as Axel Springer, help empower news organizations to reach audiences in new ways. They build on our collaborations with American Journalism Project to support innovative local news initiatives, and The Associated Press, which contributes to the training of our models. Our partnerships underscore our vision to develop advanced AI tools that empower industries, such as journalism, and solve problems that are otherwise out of reach.

