Distill is a website and set of associated tools that make it easier for people to explain machine learning concepts using modern web technologies. For example, people have already used the platform to explore the subtle settings of the t-SNE algorithm, to demystify the checkerboard artifacts in synthetic images, and peek under the hood of recurrent neural networks that generate handwriting.

Andrej will serve on the steering committee for the publication, and Greg is helping fund the Distill Prize for Clarity in Machine Learning, which recognizes outstanding work on communicating ideas in machine learning and related topics (published in any venue!)

