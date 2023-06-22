OpenAI is a leading developer of large language models (LLMs) and other AI tools. Fundamentally, the current generation of AI models are large-scale statistical prediction machines – when a model is given a person’s request, it tries to predict a likely response. These models operate similarly to auto-complete functions on modern smartphones, email, or word processing software, but on a much larger and more complex scale.[^ref-2] The model learns from reading or seeing data about the world, which improves its predictive abilities until it can perform tasks such as summarizing text, writing poetry, and crafting computer code. Using variants of this technology, AI tools are also capable of learning statistical relationships between images and text descriptions and then generating new images based on natural language inputs.

Our models are trained on a broad range of data that includes publicly available content, licensed content, and content generated by human reviewers.[^ref-3] Creating these models requires not just advanced algorithmic design and significant amounts of training data, but also substantial computing infrastructure to train models and then operate them for millions of users.

Our major recent releases include tools that can generate images and text. In early 2022, we launched a research preview of DALL·E 2, an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language.[^ref-4] Millions of users are now creating and improving images using DALL·E and sharing their creations with the world. Since the initial preview, we have expanded DALL·E’s capabilities, including launching a DALL·E Application Programming Interface (API) to help developers integrate DALL·E into apps and products.[^ref-5]

On the text side, we have trained and publicly released a number of LLMs, beginning with the GPT-2 family of models in 2019[^ref-6] and the GPT-3 family of models in 2020.[^ref-7] In November 2022, we released ChatGPT.[^ref-8] These models can be used to organize, summarize, or generate new text. They “understand” user queries and instructions, then generate plausible responses based on those queries. The models generate responses by predicting the next likely word in response to the user’s request, and then continuing to predict each subsequent word after that. The models are available for free in most of the world; we also have launched a pilot subscription service, ChatGPT Plus, that provides additional benefits to users,[^ref-9] and we make the models available as an API for developers to build applications and services.

In March of this year, we released GPT-4, our most advanced system, which is capable of producing more useful, more creative, more collaborative, and more accurate outputs than previous OpenAI products.[^ref-10] GPT-4 is available on ChatGPT Plus and (as with other GPT models) as an API for developers to build applications and services.

