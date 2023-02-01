Introducing ChatGPT Plus

The new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20/month, and subscribers will receive a number of benefits:

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

ChatGPT Plus is available to customers in the United States and around the world.[^footnote-expansion-update]

We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible.

