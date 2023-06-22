1. In February, the Judiciary Committee held a hearing on kids’ online safety. During that hearing, witness Emma Lembke testified regarding the toll social media took on her as she grew up. She explained, “As my screen time steadily increased, my mental and physical health suffered.”

This is an experience shared by too many kids today. From 2015 to 2021, the time kids spent each day on social media rose to nearly three hours—an increase of almost 60 percent in six years. Over a similar time period, CDC data showed a massive spike in negative mental health outcomes for our kids—particularly teen girls. By 2021, 42 percent of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and nearly one in three teenage girls said they had seriously considered suicide.

I am concerned that artificial intelligence could exacerbate this problem.

a. In light of our experience with social media, is there a way to safely deploy artificial intelligence so it does not make the current mental health crisis our kids are experiencing even worse?

b. If so, what specific protections are necessary to minimize the potential harms artificial intelligence may pose to kids?

We share the widespread interest in protecting children from negative experiences, and in enabling them to have positive experiences, with new technologies.

We do not sell ads, build user profiles, or attempt to maximize the amount of time that people spend with our products. In many cases, our best experiences involve people spending only a short time with ChatGPT, because it quickly and efficiently does what the person has asked. Our focus is on making our services useful, not addictive.

We employ a neutral age screening mechanism to disallow users under the age of 13, and our legal terms require users ages 13-18 to obtain parental consent. We are also evaluating other improvements to age screening techniques. If we become aware that a child under age 13 has provided personal information directly to OpenAI, we delete that data and do not use it for any purpose. If we determine that an account was created by a child under age 13, we close the account.

We train our systems to refuse to generate hateful, harassing, violent, suicidal, self-harm or adult content. Our Trust & Safety efforts also involve automated and human review processes to monitor for misuse. And if a user tries to upload known Child Sexual Abuse Material to our image tools, we use Thorn’s Safer to detect, review, block, and report the activity to NCMEC.

We regularly hear from educators who want to find a way to use our services to help them teach. We are working on a version of ChatGPT for businesses and organizations, including educational institutions, to allow them to share the benefits of this technology with their constituents and users in a safe and responsible way. We will continue to engage with experts so that any educational products that may be directed to young people in the future are developed with their safety and well-being in mind.





2. What specific guardrails and/or regulations do you support that would allow society to benefit from advances in artificial intelligence while minimizing potential risks?

Any new laws related to AI will become part of a complex legal and policy landscape. A wide range of existing laws already apply to AI, including to our products. And in sectors like medicine, education, and employment, policy stakeholders have already begun to adapt existing laws to take account of the ways that AI impacts those fields. We look forward to contributing to the development of a balanced approach that addresses the risks from AI while also enabling Americans and people around the world to benefit from this technology.

We strongly support efforts to harmonize the emergent accountability expectations for AI, including the efforts of the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, the U.S.-E.U. Trade and Technology Council, and a range of other global initiatives. While these efforts continue to progress, and even before new laws are fully implemented, we see a role for ourselves and other companies to make voluntary commitments on issues such as pre-deployment testing, content provenance, and trust and safety.

We are already doing significant work on responsible and safe approaches to developing and deploying our models, including through red-teaming and quantitative evaluation of potentially dangerous model capabilities and risks. We report on these efforts primarily through a published document that we currently call a System Card. We are refining these approaches in tandem with the broader public policy discussion.

For future generations of the most highly capable foundation models, which are likely to prove more capable than models that have been previously shown to be safe, we support the development of registration, disclosure, and licensing requirements. Such disclosure could help provide policymakers with the necessary visibility to design effective regulatory solutions, and get ahead of trends at the frontier of AI progress. To be beneficial and not create new risks, it is crucial that any such regimes prioritize the security of the information disclosed. Licensure is common in safety-critical and other high-risk contexts, such as air travel, power generation, drug manufacturing, and banking. Licensees could be required to perform pre-deployment risk assessments and adopt state-of-the-art security and deployment safeguards.

There remain many open questions in the design of registration and licensing mechanisms for achieving accountability at the frontier of AI development, such as precisely how to define such models, and how to ensure that smaller firms are not unduly burdened with unnecessary regulation. We look forward to collaborating with policymakers in addressing these questions.





3. During the hearing, you testified that “a new framework” is necessary for imposing liability for harms caused by artificial intelligence—separate from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act—and offered to “work together” to develop this framework. What features do you consider most important for a liability framework for artificial Intelligence?

Any new framework should apportion responsibility in such a way that AI services, companies who build on AI services, and users themselves appropriately share responsibility for the choices that they each control and can make, and have appropriate incentives to take steps to avoid harm.

OpenAI disallows the use of our models and tools for certain activities and content, as outlined in our usage policies.[^ref4] These policies are designed to prohibit the use of our models and tools in ways that may cause individual or societal harm. We update these policies in response to new risks and updated information about how our models are being used. Access to and use of our models are also subject to OpenAI’s Terms of Use which, among other things, prohibit the use of our services to harm people’s rights, and prohibit presenting output from our services as being human-generated when it was not.[^ref5]

One important consideration for any liability framework is the level of discretion that should be granted to companies like OpenAI, and people who develop services using these technologies, in determining the level of freedom granted to users. If liability frameworks are overly restrictive, the capabilities that are offered to users could in turn be heavily censored or restricted, leading to potentially stifling outcomes and negative implications for many of the beneficial capabilities of AI, including free speech and education. However, if liability frameworks are too lax, negative externalities may appear where a company benefits from lack of oversight and regulation at the expense of the overall good of society. One of the critical features of any liability framework is to attempt to find and continually refine this balance.

Given these realities, it would be helpful for an assignment of rights and responsibilities related to harms to recognize that the results of AI systems are not solely determined by these systems, but instead respond to human-driven commands. For example, a framework should take into account the degree to which each actor in the chain of events that resulted in the harm took deliberate actions, such as whether a developer clearly stipulated allowed/disallowed usages or developed reasonable safeguards, and whether a user disregarded usage rules or acted to overcome such safeguards.

AI services should also be encouraged to ensure a baseline of safety and risk disclosures for our products to minimize potential harm. This thinking underlies our approach of putting our systems through safety training and testing prior to release, frank disclosures of risk and mitigations, and enforcement against misuse. Care should be taken to ensure that liability frameworks do not inadvertently create unintended incentives for AI providers to reduce the scope or visibility of such disclosures.

Furthermore, many of the highest-impact uses of new AI tools are likely to take place in specific sectors that are already covered by sector-specific laws and regulations, such as health, financial services and education. Any new liability regime should take into consideration the extent to which existing frameworks could be applied to AI technologies as an interpretive matter. To the extent new or additional rules are needed, they would need to be harmonized with these existing laws.