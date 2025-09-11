Statement on OpenAI’s Nonprofit and PBC

OpenAI’s planned evolution will see the existing OpenAI nonprofit both control a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and share directly in its success. OpenAI started as a nonprofit, remains one today, and will continue to be one—with the nonprofit holding the authority that guides our future.

As previously announced and as outlined in our non-binding MOU with Microsoft, the OpenAI nonprofit’s ongoing control would now be paired with an equity stake in the PBC. Today, we are sharing that this new equity stake would exceed $100 billion—making it one of the most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in the world. This recapitalization would also enable us to raise the capital required to accomplish our mission—and ensure that as OpenAI’s PBC grows, so will the nonprofit’s resources, allowing us to bring it to historic levels of community impact.

This structure reaffirms that our core mission remains ensuring AGI benefits all of humanity. Our PBC charter and governance will establish that safety decisions must always be guided by this mission. We continue to work with the California and Delaware Attorneys General as an important part of strengthening our approach, and we remain committed to learning and acting with urgency to ensure our tools are helpful and safe for everyone, while advancing safety as an industry-wide priority.

As part of this next phase, the OpenAI nonprofit has launched a call for applications for the first wave of a $50 million grant initiative to support nonprofit and community organizations in three areas: AI literacy and public understanding, community innovation, and economic opportunity. This is just the beginning. Our recapitalization would unlock the ability to do much more.

We look forward to listening, learning, and building this new chapter together: where philanthropy, innovation, and community leadership shape not only how AI is used, but how the Intelligence Age itself is defined.