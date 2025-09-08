A People-First AI Fund: $50M to support nonprofits

At OpenAI, ensuring broad deployment of benefits and applying an iterative approach to innovation is core to who we are. We believe AI should help solve humanity’s hardest problems, and that we should listen to and learn from organizations already leading that work on the frontlines.

In July 2025, we announced a $50 million commitment to support nonprofits and mission-focused organizations working at the intersection of innovation and public good. This initiative reflects feedback from everyday people, community leaders, and experts dedicated to strengthening our communities—gathered through the Nonprofit Commission’s listening sessions with 100+ organizations and 500+ individuals representing over 7 million Americans, the nationwide OpenAI Nonprofit Jam, and ongoing partnerships and conversations with groups on the ground such as the American Federation of Teachers and Older Adults Technology Services at AARP.

Today, we are excited to share that applications for the first wave of grants are open. Grants will be unrestricted, reflecting our commitment to support the expertise of nonprofit and community-based organizations. The application window will close at 11:00 p.m. PT on October 8, 2025 and grants will be distributed by year’s end. Applicants do not need to be currently using AI tools to be eligible.

Interested organizations may access the grant portal here ⁠(opens in a new window). Detailed instructions, including eligibility criteria, are found below.

What we’re funding

We welcome applications from organizations at every stage of AI adoption—from exploration to pilots and active deployment. We recognize that some of the most impactful opportunities may be new initiatives, approaches not yet been widely proven, or come from unexpected places.

The People-First AI Fund will support organizations directly working in three areas:

We seek to support organizations that work in partnership with communities to guide how AI might be shaped and used in their lives Our priority is to back efforts where communities lead participatory design and decision-making to ensure AI strengthens civic life and helps people stay healthy, connected, and thriving. This includes initiatives that use AI to expand access to and improve delivery of essential services, as well as community co-designed approaches in areas such as health, mental well-being, and building community trust. Priority consideration will be given to organizations working in place-based settings such as schools, libraries, clinics, or community centers; applicants that actively involve residents—including youth—in the design of initiatives; and efforts serving populations traditionally left out of digital innovation, such as older adults, rural communities, or linguistically isolated groups. Economic opportunity: We seek to support organizations expanding access to meaningful work in ways that are fair, inclusive, and community-driven by leveraging the promise of AI. This could include programs that prepare people—especially young people—for the jobs of the future; tools that support caregivers and local businesses; and initiatives that help workers build economic security. We are also interested in models of shared value—such as cooperatives or community-based platforms—that respect local culture and center worker needs. Across all efforts, we will prioritize approaches that enhance, rather than replace, human work and ensure the benefits of AI are broadly distributed instead of concentrated among the few.

This Fund is an early step in a larger vision: to ensure the Intelligence Age is shaped by listening, learning, and building with—not for—communities. We look forward to working with our grant partners and learning from the approaches they pursue.

Eligibility criteria

The People-First AI Fund is intended for U.S.-based nonprofits with valid 501(c)(3) status. Organizations may only apply once to be considered for the Fund. Specific requirements include:

Organizations must be a U.S.-based public charity with a valid 501(c)(3) status, and in compliance with 501(c)(3) requirements.

Organization must be located in, and primarily conducting work within, the 50 U.S. states or District of Columbia.

We will primarily consider organizations with an annual operating budget greater than $500,000. All organizations must have an annual operating budget of less than $10 million.

Applicants do not have to have previous AI experience and we welcome applications from organizations at every stage of AI adoption—from exploration to pilots and active deployment.

We will not consider organizations that will use these resources for regranting purposes.

We will not consider fiscally sponsored projects.

How to apply

Please visit the grantee application portal here ⁠(opens in a new window) to create your profile and access the grant application. Organizations may only submit one application, but you may include multiple individuals as collaborators on your proposal.