A $50 million fund to build with communities

At OpenAI, we believe AI should help people solve humanity’s hardest problems, and that includes empowering the organizations on the front lines of that work.

Yesterday, the independent OpenAI Nonprofit Commission’s report was published ⁠, informed by more than 500 nonprofits and community experts, representing over 7 million Americans, who contributed to the findings through the Commission’s series of listening sessions.

We are answering the call from the Commission to provide immediate and direct support to frontline and mission-based organizations that are providing important services to our communities, often with limited resources.

That’s why today, we are launching an initial $50 million fund to support nonprofit and community organizations. This effort builds on the spirit of the Nonprofit Commission ⁠ and this week’s OpenAI Nonprofit Jam ⁠, which brought together 1,000 nonprofit leaders across ten locations in the US to build with the promise of artificial intelligence. The aim is the same: to listen, learn, and build with community.

With this fund, we will work with partners to scale impact and foster innovation by leveraging AI’s transformative potential in areas such as education, economic opportunity, community organizing, and healthcare. We will also support community-led research and innovation for using AI’s potential to advance the public good.

This new initiative builds on OpenAI’s existing efforts and mission to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity. While this fund will help provide immediate support by leveraging AI to solve hard problems, it’s one early step in our vision to pursue a wider set of efforts through partnerships and innovative programs. We are excited that our new structure will help us expand the kind of impact we can have in the years ahead.