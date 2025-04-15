At OpenAI, we believe AI should help people solve humanity’s hardest problems—and that includes empowering the organizations on the front lines of that work. That’s why we’re working to ensure that our already existing nonprofit is backed by resources that could be historic, and powered by our AI technology.

Today, we’re announcing the members of our recently formed nonprofit commission: an experienced group of advisors convened to inform OpenAI’s philanthropic efforts. As we’ve said, OpenAI’s nonprofit isn’t going anywhere—and this commission will be key to expanding its reach and impact. The commission’s goal is to help ensure that our nonprofit becomes a force multiplier for communities and mission-driven organizations tackling urgent global challenges—from health and education to public service and scientific discovery.

We’re pleased to announce that Ms. Dolores Huerta, Ms. Monica Lozano, Dr. Robert K. Ross and Mr. Jack Oliver have been appointed as advisors to our Nonprofit Commission. The Commission advisors bring decades of experience working closely with community-based organizations, and will help launch an engagement process to gather learnings and feedback from a wide range of stakeholders as OpenAI seeks to expand its philanthropic efforts. Mr. Daniel Zingale serves as the Commission’s convener.

The advisors will receive learnings and input from the community on how OpenAI's philanthropy can address long-term systemic issues, while also considering both the promise and risks of AI, including:

Advising the Board on guiding a transparent community engagement process that includes impacted communities and everyday people, alongside nonprofit and philanthropic leaders.

Bringing together top insights from people and organizations focused on health, science, education, and public services, including in OpenAI’s home state of California. This input will be critical as OpenAI builds out its capacity to invest potentially historic resources that are expected to grow with the company.

Submitting findings to the Board within 90 days as a key milestone in the ongoing community feedback and collaboration process.

“A guiding principle for this effort will be putting AI to work in service of a flourishing democracy and a thriving, inclusive economy,” said Dr. Ross. “AI may offer new ways to make headway on challenges long seen as intractable—issues that have stalled progress in communities for far too long,” he said.