Statement from the OpenAI Board of Directors on the Nonprofit Commission Report

The Board of Directors thanks the members of the independent OpenAI Nonprofit Commission for their extensive work and engagement. The Commission was convened ⁠ by OpenAI in April to support “an engagement process to gather learnings and feedback from a wide range of stakeholders on how OpenAI’s philanthropy can address long-term systemic issues” and provide recommendations. The attached report reflects the Commission’s independent findings.

We appreciate the expertise that informed the Commission’s report, and are grateful to the community leaders and frontline practitioners who generously shared their perspectives throughout the process. Their contributions provide valuable input into how OpenAI’s nonprofit can best fulfill its mission of ensuring Artificial General Intelligence benefits all of humanity.