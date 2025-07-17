Statement from the OpenAI Board of Directors on the Nonprofit Commission Report
The Board of Directors thanks the members of the independent OpenAI Nonprofit Commission for their extensive work and engagement. The Commission was convened by OpenAI in April to support “an engagement process to gather learnings and feedback from a wide range of stakeholders on how OpenAI’s philanthropy can address long-term systemic issues” and provide recommendations. The attached report reflects the Commission’s independent findings.
We appreciate the expertise that informed the Commission’s report, and are grateful to the community leaders and frontline practitioners who generously shared their perspectives throughout the process. Their contributions provide valuable input into how OpenAI’s nonprofit can best fulfill its mission of ensuring Artificial General Intelligence benefits all of humanity.
As we carry this mission forward, we remain committed to listening, learning, and building in partnership with those on the front lines of change, as part of the Board’s commitment to a nonprofit that is well-resourced, mission-led, and responsive to the needs of the communities it aims to serve.