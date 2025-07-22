Stargate advances with 4.5 GW partnership with Oracle

Oracle and OpenAI have entered an agreement to develop 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate data center capacity in the U.S. This investment will create new jobs, accelerate America’s reindustrialization, and help advance U.S. AI leadership. It also marks a major milestone for Stargate ⁠, OpenAI’s AI infrastructure platform and long-term vision to deliver the benefits of AI to everyone.

Together with our Stargate I site in Abilene, Texas, this additional partnership with Oracle will bring us to over 5 gigawatts of Stargate AI data center capacity under development, which will run over 2 million chips. This significantly advances our progress toward the commitment we announced at the White House in January to invest $500 billion into 10 gigawatts of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years. We now expect to exceed our initial commitment thanks to strong momentum with partners including Oracle and SoftBank.

It will also drive a significant share of the hundreds of thousands of jobs we expect will be created from Stargate over the coming years. We estimate that building, developing and operating the additional 4.5 GW of data center capacity we're announcing today will create over 100,000 jobs across construction and operations roles in the U.S. This estimate includes direct full-time jobs needed to operate Stargate data centers, short-term construction roles like the many highly specialized electricians at work at our Stargate I site in Abilene, TX, and indirect jobs like manufacturing and local service roles.

Meanwhile, construction of Stargate I in Abilene is progressing and parts of the facility are now up and running. Oracle began delivering the first Nvidia GB200 racks last month and we recently began running early training and inference workloads, using this capacity to push the limits of OpenAI’s next-generation frontier research. The Stargate I site has already created thousands of jobs, with more expected as operations expand, including specialized roles for electricians, equipment operators, and technicians hailing from more than 20 states.

Complementing this expansion with Oracle, our partnership with SoftBank is moving forward with strong momentum. Both are critical to meeting OpenAI’s continually expanding compute needs. With SoftBank, we’re moving quickly on site assessments and reimagining how data centers are designed to power advanced AI. These efforts will result in more capable and reliable AI for those who use our tools.

Over the past six months, growing interest in Stargate has helped shape and expand our vision for this effort. Stargate is OpenAI’s overarching AI infrastructure platform—encompassing ongoing data center partnerships with Oracle, SoftBank and CoreWeave and international investments in U.S. infrastructure through OpenAI for Countries ⁠. Microsoft will continue to provide cloud services for OpenAI, including through Stargate.