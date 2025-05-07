Our Stargate project , an unprecedented investment in America’s AI infrastructure announced in January with President Trump and our partners Oracle and SoftBank, is now underway with our first supercomputing campus in Abilene, Texas, and more sites to come.

We’ve heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure—that they want their own Stargates and similar projects. It’s clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development. Technological innovation has always driven growth by helping people do more than they otherwise could—AI will scale human ingenuity itself and drive more prosperity by scaling our freedoms to learn, think, create and produce all at once.

We want to help these countries, and in the process, spread democratic AI, which means the development, use and deployment of AI that protects and incorporates long-standing democratic principles. Examples of this include the freedom for people to choose how they work with and direct AI, the prevention of government use of AI to amass control, and a free market that ensures free competition. All these things contribute to broad distribution of the benefits of AI, discourage the concentration of power, and help advance our mission. Likewise, we believe that partnering closely with the US government is the best way to advance democratic AI.

Today, we’re introducing OpenAI for Countries, a new initiative within the Stargate project. This is a moment when we need to act to support countries around the world that would prefer to build on democratic AI rails, and provide a clear alternative to authoritarian versions of AI that would deploy it to consolidate power.

In response to these interested governments, OpenAI is offering a new kind of partnership for the Intelligence Age. Through formalized infrastructure collaborations, and in coordination with the US government, OpenAI will:

Partner with countries to help build in-country data center capacity. These secure data centers will help support the sovereignty of a country’s data, build new local industries, and make it easy to customize AI and leverage their data in a private and compliant way.

Provide customized ChatGPT to citizens. This will help deliver improved healthcare and education, more efficient public services, and more. This will be AI of, by, and for the needs of each particular country, localized in their language and for their culture and respecting future global standards.

Continue evolving security and safety controls for AI models. As our models become more powerful, we will continue to make investments in the processes and controls, including the data center and physical security needed to deploy, operate and protect them. As part of AI safety, it is critical to respect democratic processes and human rights; we are excited to collaborate on future directions for global democratic input to shape AI.

Together, raise and deploy a national start-up fund. With local as well as OpenAI capital, together we can seed healthy national AI ecosystems so the new infrastructure is creating new jobs, new companies, new revenue, and new communities for each country while also supporting existing public- and private-sector needs.

Partner countries also would invest in expanding the global Stargate Project —and thus in continued US-led AI leadership and a global, growing network effect for democratic AI.

As OpenAI moves forward with OpenAI for Countries, our goal is to pursue 10 projects with individual countries or regions as the first phase of this initiative, and expand from there.

We look forward to engaging with interested countries through their representatives in the US and through our executives based in our offices around the world.