Introducing OpenAI o3 and o4-mini
Our smartest and most capable models to date with full tool access
Today, we’re releasing OpenAI o3 and o4-mini, the latest in our o-series of models trained to think for longer before responding. These are the smartest models we’ve released to date, representing a step change in ChatGPT's capabilities for everyone from curious users to advanced researchers. For the first time, our reasoning models can agentically use and combine every tool within ChatGPT—this includes searching the web, analyzing uploaded files and other data with Python, reasoning deeply about visual inputs, and even generating images. Critically, these models are trained to reason about when and how to use tools to produce detailed and thoughtful answers in the right output formats, typically in under a minute, to solve more complex problems. This allows them to tackle multi-faceted questions more effectively, a step toward a more agentic ChatGPT that can independently execute tasks on your behalf. The combined power of state-of-the-art reasoning with full tool access translates into significantly stronger performance across academic benchmarks and real-world tasks, setting a new standard in both intelligence and usefulness.
OpenAI o3 is our most powerful reasoning model that pushes the frontier across coding, math, science, visual perception, and more. It sets a new SOTA on benchmarks including Codeforces, SWE-bench (without building a custom model-specific scaffold), and MMMU. It’s ideal for complex queries requiring multi-faceted analysis and whose answers may not be immediately obvious. It performs especially strongly at visual tasks like analyzing images, charts, and graphics. In evaluations by external experts, o3 makes 20 percent fewer major errors than OpenAI o1 on difficult, real-world tasks—especially excelling in areas like programming, business/consulting, and creative ideation. Early testers highlighted its analytical rigor as a thought partner and emphasized its ability to generate and critically evaluate novel hypotheses—particularly within biology, math, and engineering contexts.
OpenAI o4-mini is a smaller model optimized for fast, cost-efficient reasoning—it achieves remarkable performance for its size and cost, particularly in math, coding, and visual tasks. On AIME 2025, o4-mini scores 99.5 percent when given access to a Python interpreter, effectively saturating this benchmark. In expert evaluations, it also outperforms its predecessor, o3‑mini, on non-STEM tasks as well as domains like data science. Thanks to its efficiency, o4-mini supports significantly higher usage limits than o3, making it a strong high-volume, high-throughput option for questions that benefit from reasoning.
External expert evaluators rated both models as demonstrating improved instruction following and more useful, verifiable responses than their predecessors, thanks to improved intelligence and the inclusion of web sources. Compared to previous iterations of our reasoning models, these two models should also feel more natural and conversational, especially as they reference memory and past conversations to make responses more personalized and relevant.
Multimodal
Coding
Instruction following and agentic tool use
All models are evaluated at high ‘reasoning effort’ settings—similar to variants like ‘o4-mini-high’ in ChatGPT.
Throughout the development of OpenAI o3, we’ve observed that large-scale reinforcement learning exhibits the same “more compute = better performance” trend observed in GPT‑series pretraining. By retracing the scaling path—this time in RL—we’ve pushed an additional order of magnitude in both training compute and inference-time reasoning, yet still see clear performance gains, validating that the models’ performance continues to improve the more they’re allowed to think. At equal latency and cost with OpenAI o1, o3 delivers higher performance in ChatGPT—and we've validated that if we let it think longer, its performance keeps climbing.
We also trained both models to use tools through reinforcement learning—teaching them not just how to use tools, but to reason about when to use them. Their ability to deploy tools based on desired outcomes makes them more capable in open-ended situations—particularly those involving visual reasoning and multi-step workflows. This improvement is reflected both in academic benchmarks and real-world tasks, as reported by early testers.
For the first time, these models can integrate images directly into their chain of thought. They don’t just see an image—they think with it. This unlocks a new class of problem-solving that blends visual and textual reasoning, reflected in their state-of-the-art performance across multimodal benchmarks.
People can upload a photo of a whiteboard, a textbook diagram, or a hand-drawn sketch, and the model can interpret it—even if the image is blurry, reversed, or low quality. With tool use, the models can manipulate images on the fly—rotating, zooming, or transforming them as part of their reasoning process.
These models deliver best-in-class accuracy on visual perception tasks, enabling it to solve questions that were previously out of reach. Check out the visual reasoning research blog to learn more.
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini have full access to tools within ChatGPT, as well as your own custom tools via function calling in the API. These models are trained to reason about how to solve problems, choosing when and how to use tools to produce detailed and thoughtful answers in the right output formats quickly—typically in under a minute.
For example, a user might ask: “How will summer energy usage in California compare to last year?” The model can search the web for public utility data, write Python code to build a forecast, generate a graph or image, and explain the key factors behind the prediction, chaining together multiple tool calls. Reasoning allows the models to react and pivot as needed to information it encounters. For example, they can search the web multiple times with the help of search providers, look at results, and try new searches if they need more info.
This flexible, strategic approach allows the models to tackle tasks that require access to up-to-date information beyond the model’s built-in knowledge, extended reasoning, synthesis, and output generation across modalities.
All examples were completed with OpenAI o3.
OpenAI o3
Reasoned about polynomial construction for 55 seconds
- The curve defined by p(x) = p(y) factors if p(x) is decomposable or has repeated factors. Actually, p(x)-p(y) always factors, and it’s divisible by (x-y). This gives one factor, and the rest is a degree d-1 polynomial in x and y. For the curve to have at least three irreducible components, p(x)-p(y) must factor into at least three nontrivial factors. Each factor corresponds to a component in projective space, and at least one must be nonlinear.
- I’m checking the Dickson polynomials D_n(x,a) and focusing on their coefficients. With a=1, it seems the leading coefficient is always 1, confirming that Dickson polynomials are monic. The linear coefficient for odd n is following a predictable sign pattern: for n=19, it gives a coefficient of -19, which is exactly what I need. So the Dickson polynomial D_n(x,1) with odd n fits nicely with the linear coefficient I was looking for.
- I've confirmed that the linear coefficient for p(x)=D19(x)p(x) = D_{19}(x)p(x)=D19(x) is correct, with the necessary scaling factor to match. Now for the next step, I need to compute D19(19)D_{19}(19)D19(19). Since Tn(z)T_n(z)Tn(z) grows quickly for real z>1z > 1z>1, I plan to compute this value using Python, leveraging the recurrence to avoid mistakes—it's going to be a big number. I'll make sure to present the numeric result neatly so it's understandable since the coefficients are integers.
- The Dickson polynomial D_{19}(x,1) is confirmed to have the required properties: monic, odd, real coefficients, and a linear coefficient of -19. The factorization of D_{19}(x) into irreducible components is also verified and satisfies the condition of having at least 10 components (1 linear + 9 quadratics). To compute p(19), we'll use the recurrence relation for Dickson polynomials, but there's also a closed-form expression involving cosine that could be handy here. I'll proceed accordingly!
- I confirmed the linear coefficient is working correctly, which means now I need to calculate p(19)=D19(19)p(19) = D_{19}(19)p(19)=D19(19). This involves evaluating T19(9.5)T_{19}(9.5)T19(9.5), which grows rapidly. To ensure I get an accurate result, I'll compute this using recurrence in Python. The result is a large number: 1,876,572,071,974,094,803,391,179. I'll use the commas to make it easier to read: p(19)=1,876,572,071,974,094,803,391,179p(19) = 1,876,572,071,974,094,803,391,179p(19)=1,876,572,071,974,094,803,391,179.
- For a = 1, there’s a relationship between Dickson polynomials and Chebyshev polynomials: D_n(x, 1) = 2^(n-1) T_n(x/2). Checking this, we see that the definition of D_n(u + 1/u) aligns well with Chebyshev’s formula. By setting x = 2 cos(θ), we find that D_n(x) equals 2 T_n(x/2). Importantly, the leading coefficient works out to 1, confirming the identity holds. This is nice!
- Now, I need to verify that p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) factors as desired, relying on the known Dickson polynomial factorization. According to the literature (like Fried and Jarden), the difference Dn(x)−Dn(y)D_n(x) - D_n(y)Dn(x)−Dn(y) factors into a product involving (x−y)(x - y)(x−y) and other expressions. I'll provide the explicit polynomial D19(x,1)D_{19}(x, 1)D19(x,1), list the coefficients, and explain how it satisfies the desired properties: monic, odd, etc. Lastly, I'll compute p(19)p(19)p(19).
Analyzed
Analyzed
Analyzed
Analyzed
Analyzed
Analyzed
Done
OpenAI o1
Thought for 1m 19s
I’m piecing together a degree 19 polynomial with only odd powers and a linear coefficient of -19, like: p(x)=x19+a17x17+…+a1xp(x) = x^{19} + a_{17}x^{17} + \ldots + a_1xp(x)=x19+a17x17+…+a1x.
I'm examining if the polynomial p(x)=x19+a17x17+…+a3x3−19xp(x) = x^{19} + a_{17}x^{17} + \ldots + a_3x^3 - 19xp(x)=x19+a17x17+…+a3x3−19x has a notable classical form, considering symmetry or factorization for multiple irreducible components.
To ensure p(x)p(x)p(x) has three or more irreducible components, I’m considering the factorization of p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) into at least three irreducible factors in C[x,y]\mathbb{C}[x,y]C[x,y].
I'm working through x19−y19x^{19} - y^{19}x19−y19 to ensure it balances linear and nonlinear factors, aiming for a polynomial with at least three irreducible components that aren't all linear.
Taking a closer look at how p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) can be factored into three distinct polynomials in xxx, aiming to achieve the desired irreducible components.
I'm thinking about how composing ppp with simpler polynomials, like xm−cx^m - cxm−c, could result in multiple irreducible components, achieving at least three distinct factors.
I’m exploring the factorization of p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) with cyclotomic polynomials. This method generates nnn linear irreducible factors, which might not achieve the required three distinct components.
I'm focusing on constructing an "odd" and monic polynomial, ensuring all exponents are odd and the leading term is x19x^{19}x19. This approach aims to achieve the desired factorization.
I'm working with the Chebyshev polynomials to ensure p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) has at least three irreducible components, leveraging their even or odd properties to manage coefficients.
Considering the odd Chebyshev polynomial T19(x)T_{19}(x)T19(x) for potential factorization, while also examining composite polynomials of lower degrees to enhance factorization properties.
I'm analyzing how a polynomial composed of lower-degree polynomials, like (x3−3x)k(x^3 - 3x)^k(x3−3x)k, could yield p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) with at least three irreducible components.
Piecing together polynomials with integer coefficients, like (x3−3x)k(x^3 - 3x)^k(x3−3x)k, to achieve factorization in p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) with at least three irreducible components, aiming for degree 19.
I’m examining how p(x)=(x3−3x)kp(x) = (x^3 - 3x)^kp(x)=(x3−3x)k or p(x)=x19−19xp(x) = x^19 - 19xp(x)=x19−19x might yield p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) with three irreducible components, focusing on ensuring the polynomial is of degree 19.
I’m analyzing p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) into (x−y)(x18+x17y+…+y18−19)(x-y)(x^{18} + x^{17}y + \ldots + y^{18} - 19)(x−y)(x18+x17y+…+y18−19) to identify irreducible components. The polynomial factor x18+x17y+…+y18−19x^{18} + x^{17}y + \ldots + y^{18} - 19x18+x17y+…+y18−19 remains challenging to factor further.
I’m thinking through a new approach: adjusting the Chebyshev polynomial T19(x)T_{19}(x)T19(x) to make it monic, aiming to achieve at least three irreducible components in p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y).
OK, let's think through. I’m tweaking T19(x)T_{19}(x)T19(x)'s coefficients to keep the polynomial monic and check if it simplifies into multiple irreducible components.
I'm thinking over various factorization strategies for a monic polynomial of degree 19. The goal is to ensure at least one non-linear factor and achieve at least three irreducible components in p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y).
I’m updating my approach to factor x2+xy+y2−1x^2 + xy + y^2 - 1x2+xy+y2−1 over complex numbers by exploring change of variables and third roots of unity. This helps in achieving the desired polynomial structure.
I'm combining x3−xx^3 - xx3−x with x19−19xx^{19} - 19xx19−19x to tweak the polynomial's coefficients and complexity, aiming to include more non-linear factors for the desired irreducibility.
Piecing together p(x)=x19−x3−19xp(x) = x^{19} - x^3 - 19xp(x)=x19−x3−19x to ensure it’s odd, monic, and has the required linear coefficient. This targets the desired irreducible factorizations.
I’m mapping out the second factor x18+…+y18−x2−xy−y2−19x^{18} + \ldots + y^{18} - x^2 - xy - y^2 - 19x18+…+y18−x2−xy−y2−19 to see if it can split into three irreducible components.
I’m considering methods to factorize the polynomial by making it divisible by x−yx - yx−y and ensuring the remaining factor splits into exactly two irreducible components, aiming for a less complex factorization.
I’m examining the polynomial x18+x17y+…+y18x^{18} + x^{17}y + \ldots + y^{18}x18+x17y+…+y18 and noting it simplifies to x19−y19x−y\frac{x^{19} - y^{19}}{x - y}x−yx19−y19, which might reveal further irreducible factors.
I’m mapping out the polynomial x(x18−1)−y(y18−1)x−y\frac{x(x^{18}-1) - y(y^{18}-1)}{x-y}x−yx(x18−1)−y(y18−1) for further factorization. This might yield just two irreducible components, which falls short of three.
I’m exploring whether the polynomial p(x)=x19−(x3)p(x) = x^19 - (x^3)p(x)=x19−(x3) can be expressed as the composition of a smaller polynomial with xkx^kxk, potentially revealing multiple irreducible components.
I'm examining if the polynomial T19(x)T_{19}(x)T19(x) can be factored using trigonometric identities, seeking partial factorization without fully linearizing, to gain multiple irreducible components.
OK, let me see. Trigonometric identities show multiple solutions for θ\thetaθ and ϕ\phiϕ, likely leading to 19 or 38 linear factors for T19(x)T_{19}(x)T19(x).
I’m examining how the equation arccosx=±arccosy+2kπ19\arccos x = \pm \arccos y + \frac{2k\pi}{19}arccosx=±arccosy+192kπ leads to possible multiple branches, potentially irreducible in the algebraic sense, and needing an example with at least three non-linear irreducible components.
OK, let me see. I’m pulling together details on the polynomial x3(x2−1)8+xx^3 (x^2 - 1)^8 + xx3(x2−1)8+x. It’s monic, with x19x^{19}x19 as the leading term, ensuring it meets key criteria.
I’m noting that the polynomial p(x)=x3(x2−1)8+xp(x) = x^3 (x^2 - 1)^8 + xp(x)=x3(x2−1)8+x is odd, with its linear coefficient patterning to -19.
I’m figuring out how to adjust the linear coefficient of polynomial p(x)p(x)p(x) to -19 by adding a constant factor ccc in front of xxx to ensure it’s adequately modified.
By tweaking the linear coefficient of p(x)=x3(x2−1)8+cxp(x) = x^3 (x^2 - 1)^8 + c xp(x)=x3(x2−1)8+cx to -19, it ensures the polynomial remains monic, odd, and real.
I’m working on adding a constant factor ccc to xxx in p(x)=x3(x2−1)8+cxp(x) = x^3 (x^2 - 1)^8 + c xp(x)=x3(x2−1)8+cx to ensure the linear coefficient is -19, making the polynomial monic, odd, and real.
I'm piecing together the polynomial p(x)=x3(x−1)8(x+1)8p(x) = x^3 (x-1)^8 (x+1)^8p(x)=x3(x−1)8(x+1)8 and considering how p(x)−p(y)p(x) - p(y)p(x)−p(y) might factor with factors like x−yx-yx−y.
I’m confirming p(x)p(x)p(x) is monic, odd, and real, with a linear coefficient of -19, by expanding x3(x2−1)8x^3 (x^2 -1)^8x3(x2−1)8 to set the constant ccc.
I found that for p(x) to have a coefficient of -19 for the x term, c must be -19. The polynomial, p(x), incorporates this constant and preserves the original polynomial's structure.
Advancing cost-efficient reasoning
Cost vs performance: o3-mini and o4-mini
Cost vs performance: o1 and o3
OpenAI o3 and o4-mini are the most intelligent models we have ever released, and they’re also often more efficient than their predecessors, OpenAI o1 and o3‑mini. For example, on the 2025 AIME math competition, the cost-performance frontier for o3 strictly improves over o1, and similarly, o4-mini's frontier strictly improves over o3‑mini. More generally, we expect that for most real-world usage, o3 and o4-mini will also be both smarter and cheaper than o1 and o3‑mini, respectively.
Each improvement in model capabilities warrants commensurate improvements to safety. For OpenAI o3 and o4-mini, we completely rebuilt our safety training data, adding new refusal prompts in areas such as biological threats (biorisk), malware generation, and jailbreaks. This refreshed data has led o3 and o4-mini to achieve strong performance on our internal refusal benchmarks (e.g., instruction hierarchy, jailbreaks). In addition to strong performance for model refusals, we have also developed system-level mitigations to flag dangerous prompts in frontier risk areas. Similar to our earlier work in image generation, we trained a reasoning LLM monitor which works from human-written and interpretable safety specifications. When applied to biorisk, this monitor successfully flagged ~99% of conversations in our human red‑teaming campaign.
We stress tested both models with our most rigorous safety program to date. In accordance with our updated Preparedness Framework, we evaluated o3 and o4-mini across the three tracked capability areas covered by the Framework: biological and chemical, cybersecurity, and AI self-improvement. Based on the results of these evaluations, we have determined that both o3 and o4‑mini remain below the Framework's "High" threshold in all three categories. We have published the detailed results from these evaluations in the accompanying system card.
We’re also sharing a new experiment: Codex CLI, a lightweight coding agent you can run from your terminal. It works directly on your computer and is designed to maximize the reasoning capabilities of models like o3 and o4-mini, with upcoming support for additional API models like GPT‑4.1.
You can get the benefits of multimodal reasoning from the command line by passing screenshots or low fidelity sketches to the model, combined with access to your code locally. We think of it as a minimal interface to connect our models to users and their computers. Codex CLI is fully open-source at github.com/openai/codex(opens in a new window) today.
Alongside, we are launching a $1 million initiative to support projects using Codex CLI and OpenAI models. We will evaluate and accept applications for grants in increments of $25,000 USD in the form of API credits. Proposals can be submitted here.
ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users will see o3, o4-mini, and o4-mini-high in the model selector starting today, replacing o1, o3‑mini, and o3‑mini‑high. ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will gain access in one week. Free users can try o4-mini by selecting 'Think' in the composer before submitting their query. Rate limits across all plans remain unchanged from the prior set of models.
We expect to release OpenAI o3‑pro in a few weeks with full tool support. For now, Pro users can still access o1‑pro.
Both o3 and o4-mini are also available to developers today via the Chat Completions API and Responses API (some developers will need to verify their organizations(opens in a new window) to access these models). The Responses API supports reasoning summaries, the ability to preserve reasoning tokens around function calls for better performance, and will soon support built-in tools like web search, file search, and code interpreter within the model’s reasoning. To get started, explore our docs(opens in a new window) and stay tuned for more updates.
Today's updates reflect the direction our models are heading in: we’re converging the specialized reasoning capabilities of the o-series with more of the natural conversational abilities and tool use of the GPT‑series. By unifying these strengths, our future models will support seamless, natural conversations alongside proactive tool use and advanced problem-solving.
AuthorOpenAI
Footnotes
* tau-bench eval numbers are averaged across 5 runs to reduce variance, and run without any custom tools or prompting. We found tau-bench retail rollouts are more prone to user model errors. Numbers in parentheses are run with GPT-4.1 as user model because it’s significantly better than GPT-4o at instruction following.
* SWE-bench uses 256k max context length, which improves the solve rate for o4-mini by about 3% and impacts o3’s solve rate by <1%. We also exclude 23 samples that are not runnable on our internal infrastructure.
** When enabling browsing, the model can sometimes find exact answers online, for example, by reading blog posts with sample problems from a dataset. We mitigate concerns of the model cheating while browsing with two strategies:
Blocked domains that we have observed the model cheating from in the past.
Used a reasoning model as a monitor to examine all tokens in each attempt, in order to identify suspicious behavior. Suspicious behavior is defined as "a page, file, or snippet whose main purpose is to provide the exact answer to this specific question—e.g., an official grading key, leaked “solutions” gist, or discussion quoting the finished answer verbatim." Benign behavior is defined as "Any authoritative resource a diligent human might consult (documentation, manuals, scholarly papers, reputable articles) even if it incidentally contains the correct answer." Any attempts where the monitor deemed the rollout suspicious are counted as incorrect. Most samples failed by this check were problems whose exact solution was available on multiple internet sources unrelated to HLE.
Finally, our evaluations with browsing may not be perfectly reproducible in the OpenAI API due to a difference in search engine backends between ChatGPT and the OpenAI API. These results are intended to be representative of the ChatGPT user experience, but depending on demand, the search configuration may change over time.