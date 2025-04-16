OpenAI o3 and o4-mini are the latest visual reasoning models in our o-series. For the first time, our models can think with images in their chain-of-thought—not just see them.

Similar to our earlier OpenAI o1 model, o3 and o4-mini are trained to think for longer before answering—and use a long internal chain of thought before responding to the user. o3 and o4-mini further extend this capability by thinking with images in their chain-of-thought, which is achieved by transforming user uploaded images with tools, allowing them to crop, zoom in, and rotate, in addition to other simple image processing techniques. More importantly, these capabilities come natively, without relying on separate specialized models.

ChatGPT’s enhanced visual intelligence helps you solve tougher problems by analyzing images more thoroughly, accurately, and reliably than ever before. It can seamlessly combine advanced reasoning with tools like web search and image manipulation—automatically zooming, cropping, flipping, or enhancing your images—to extract insights even from imperfect photos. For example, you can upload a photo of an economics problem set to receive step-by-step explanations, or share a screenshot of a build error to quickly get a root-cause analysis.

This approach enables a new axis for test-time compute scaling that seamlessly blends visual and textual reasoning, as reflected in their state-of-the-art performance across multimodal benchmarks, marking a significant step toward multimodal reasoning.