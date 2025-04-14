Introducing GPT-4.1 in the API

GPT‑4.1 mini is a significant leap in small model performance, even beating GPT‑4o in many benchmarks. It matches or exceeds GPT‑4o in intelligence evals while reducing latency by nearly half and reducing cost by 83%.

For tasks that demand low latency, GPT‑4.1 nano is our fastest and cheapest model available. It delivers exceptional performance at a small size with its 1 million token context window, and scores 80.1% on MMLU, 50.3% on GPQA, and 9.8% on Aider polyglot coding—even higher than GPT‑4o mini. It’s ideal for tasks like classification or autocompletion.

These improvements in instruction following reliability and long context comprehension also make the GPT‑4.1 models considerably more effective at powering agents, or systems that can independently accomplish tasks on behalf of users. When combined with primitives like the Responses API ⁠(opens in a new window), developers can now build agents that are more useful and reliable at real-world software engineering, extracting insights from large documents, resolving customer requests with minimal hand-holding, and other complex tasks.

Note that GPT‑4.1 will only be available via the API. In ChatGPT, many of the improvements in instruction following, coding, and intelligence have been gradually incorporated into the latest version ⁠(opens in a new window) of GPT‑4o, and we will continue to incorporate more with future releases.

We will also begin deprecating GPT‑4.5 Preview in the API, as GPT‑4.1 offers improved or similar performance on many key capabilities at much lower cost and latency. GPT‑4.5 Preview will be turned off in three months, on July 14, 2025, to allow time for developers to transition. GPT‑4.5 was introduced as a research preview to explore and experiment with a large, compute-intensive model, and we’ve learned a lot from developer feedback. We’ll continue to carry forward the creativity, writing quality, humor, and nuance you told us you appreciate in GPT‑4.5 into future API models.

Below, we break down how GPT‑4.1 performs across several benchmarks, along with examples from alpha testers like Windsurf, Qodo, Hex, Blue J, Thomson Reuters, and Carlyle that showcase how it performs in production on domain-specific tasks.